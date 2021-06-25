Taiwan gourmets shocked at Pizza Hut’s century egg-flavored delight

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Pizza Hut is about to release a new “cilantro, century egg pig’s blood cake pizza” (香菜皮蛋豬血糕比薩) whose chaotic combination of flavors is poised to shock even the most daring Taiwanese gourmet.

According to social media users, the new pizza will combine many well-known traditional Taiwanese street foods, and the announcement sparked intense discussions online.

Many thought that the flavors were too strong and would clash. Social media users even teased Pizza Hut, commenting “how much do you hate Italy?”

Pizza Hut had launched many unusual pizza flavors in the past, including stinky tofu, spicy hot pot, ramen, durian, boba, and fried tangyuan.

Their recent Dragon Boat Festival series, which includes Zongzi flavored pizza, is still on the menu.

According to the poster provided by social media users, the cilantro century egg pig’s blood cake pizza is made with four key ingredients: cilantro and peanut powder from Yunlin, braised pig’s blood cake and chewy century eggs.

Some commented that this flavor is challenging people who dislike cilantro, century eggs, and pig’s blood cake, or are allergic to peanuts.

Others expressed their strong dislike over the idea of mixing those four ingredients together.

However, many were still willing to give the pizza a try, commenting “this new flavor is better than pineapple on pizza.”

Another suggested adding “spicy duck blood” or “silver thread buns” (銀絲卷).

Some also joked that Pizza Hut is challenging Italy with this outrageous flavor, with one questioning“Does Pizza Hut want Italy to declare war?” while another said, “If Italy attacks Taiwan, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

According to social media users, this flavor will be released at the end of June.