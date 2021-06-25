Audrey Tang praised for fast response to doctor’s suggestion on leftover vaccines

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Doctor Hsu Jia-xian (徐嘉賢) praised Minister without portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) on her fast response to his email, where he asked Tang to support vaccinating adults over 30 years old using leftover vaccines.

Hsu argued on Facebook (黑眼圈奶爸Dr.徐嘉賢醫師) that leftover vaccines should not be wasted and explained that vaccine doses are often discarded when recipients do not show up to appointments.

Since adults are often at higher risk due to work contacts, the government should vaccinate them using these leftover vaccines, Hsu said.

Hsu sent the email at 10:26 p.m., and received Tang’s reply 18 minutes later at 10:44, which said “Received, thank you for the suggestion. As far as I know, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has been evaluating this for the past two days.”

Hsu was pleasantly shocked by Tang’s fast response and said that he hopes the suggestion can be approved soon.

Hsu also emphasized that this policy is not a political debate and that people from both sides should support this as it puts wasted vaccines to good use.