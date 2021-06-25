彰化最萌「護國神犬」是牠　急診外伴醫護日夜快篩｜Furry companion accompanies hospital staff during epidemic

【看CP學英文】在壓力大的時候，狗狗經常能提供人們需要的安慰。

During stressful times, dogs often provide the comfort people need.

衛生福利部彰化醫院的臉書近期張貼出一組照片，當中一隻小黃狗乖乖地趴在醫院急診外面陪伴醫護人員進行快篩。

The Changhua branch of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Hospital’s Facebook posted multiple pictures of a small blonde dog accompanying the medical staff at the Hospital’s screening stations.

貼文表示近期，這隻名為「小黃」的狗狗經常到院外快篩站看著人來人往進進出出。

Ever since a couple of days ago, the dog would come to the station and watch the people come and go, so the staff decided to name her “Xiao Huang”.

根據貼文所述，小黃有個親人個性，大家也都很喜歡牠。牠平常會乖乖地趴在地上看著進出的人員和救護車，但只要聽到有人呼喚牠的名字便會開心的走到身邊討拍。

“Xiao Huang” has a gentle and friendly personality, that was welcomed by all. The dog usually just lies down quietly to observe the people and the ambulances, but whenever you call its name, “Xiao Huang” would happily come over and greet you.

「(我們)不知「小黃」從哪裡來，以後會去哪裡，至少在這段疫情最緊繃的日子裡，牠的身影陪伴了很多人，帶來一絲絲溫馨的感覺。」

“We don’t where ‘Xiao Huang’ came from, or where she will go in the future, but during the most stressful days of the epidemic, she was there to accompany us and comfort us,” the hospital wrote.

小黃感人的舉動讓網友紛紛留言大讚：「希望有人可以給小黃一個家 讓他不要流浪」、

「溫暖的文字⋯看了很感動」、「謝謝貴院沒有驅趕小黃」也有人開玩笑的問道「小黃你的口罩勒？」

This touched the hearts of many social media users, who left many kind messages. “Hope ‘Xiao Huang’ has a home to return to and doesn’t need to be a stray,” someone wrote. “I was very moved by your words. Thank you for not chasing ‘Xiao Huang’ away,” another commented. “‘Xiao Huang’ where’s your mask?” a social media user joked.

隨著三級警戒的延長，許多人在家快要悶壞了。然而，在這困難期間若有一隻毛小孩陪伴應該會增添生活一點樂趣。

After the extension of the Level 3 epidemic warning, many are force to face the difficulty of staying at home. However, the hard times often get better when you have a furry companion by your side.