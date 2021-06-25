CECC opens leftover vaccines to all vaccination categories

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Deputy Head Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced on Friday that leftover vaccines would be opened for all priority vaccination categories.

During the press conference, Chen explained that the vaccine is only effective for six hours after opening the bottle.

However, there will be leftover vaccines when someone doesn’t show up for their appointment.

Therefore, to effectively use all of the doses, vaccinations for leftover vaccines would open for all vaccination categories, and people on the waiting list would be contacted.

Chen also noted that if people were vaccinated with leftover doses, they must record it on the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC, 衛生福利部疾病管制署) vaccination information webpage (全國預防性接種系統).