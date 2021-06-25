Eddie Rosario's big hit lifts Indians over Twins 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.

Rosario, who spent six seasons with the Twins, was playing his first game in Minnesota since he signed with Cleveland in the offseason.

Austin Hedges and Cesar Hernandez started the eighth with singles off reliever Jorge Alcala (1-2). Amed Rosario then grounded into what was initially ruled a double play, but after a replay review umpires ruled he beat the relay to first.

With runners at the corners and one out, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli elected to intentionally walk Jose Ramirez, the Indians’ home run and RBI leader, to fill the bases.

Eddie Rosario then lined Taylor Rogers’ first pitch into center field to drive in two runs, putting Cleveland on top 3–1. Another run scored on Bobby Bradley’s RBI groundout.

Blake Parker (1-0) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief. Brian Shaw pitched a perfect eighth and James Karinchak picked up his ninth save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Both starters pitched well and posted remarkably similar lines, with neither figuring in the decision. Cleveland’s J.C. Mejía gave up one run and four hits while walking two and striking out six over six innings.

For the Twins, Jose Berríos allowed one run on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

Minnesota manufactured its only run in the first, thanks in part to mistakes by Mejía. Leadoff hitter Luiz Arraez capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a base hit. After Josh Donaldson struck out, Mejía walked Trevor Larnach on four pitches.

Nelson Cruz popped out, but then with Max Kepler at the plate, Mejía balked to move up the runners, then threw a wild pitch that scored Arraez.

The Indians tied it in the second on Hedges’ two-out, broken-bat single that scored Bradley, who led off the inning with a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said RHP Aaron Civale (finger) would be shut down for 10 to 14 days before he begins a throwing program. The AL wins leader is expected to miss at least a month after being placed on the injured list Thursday. … OF Franmil Reyes (abdominal strain) and C Roberto Perez (finger) began rehab assignments at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. … Hedges returned from concussion protocol and was in the starting lineup.

Twins: RHP Randy Dobnak was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained middle finger on his pitching hand. … Baldelli said CF Byron Buxton is not expected to need surgery on his broken left hand.

UP NEXT

The Indians will send RHP Cal Quantrill (0-2, 2.74 ERA) to the mound to face the Twins on Friday night. Dobnak had been slated to start for Minnesota; a replacement starter had not been announced.

