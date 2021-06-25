Taiwan confirms 76 local infections and 5 deaths

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Friday 76 new local infections and 5 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,465.

The new cases reported that day include 39 men and 37 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between May 18 and June 24.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 32 cases, Taipei City reported 20 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 10 cases.

Also, Hsinchu County listed 4 cases. Miaoli County reported 3 cases, Changhua County and Kaohsiung City listed 2 cases, while Yilan County, Keelung City and Taichung City all reported 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 5 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 3 men and 2 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 70 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 16 and June 19.

They tested positive between May 29 and June 20, and their deaths were reported between June 21 and June 23.

The CECC reported that among the 13,061 cases recorded between May 11 and June 23, 9,650 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 73.9% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

As of press time, 14,465 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,167 imported cases, 13,245 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 102 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 610 people have died.