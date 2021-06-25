影／台式和法式可麗餅差在哪？美籍攝影師曝背後關鍵食材 | U.S. YouTuber compares Taiwanese and classic french crepes

【看CP學英文】美籍YouTuber米粉 (Rice Noodles，真名艾瑞克)近期推出一則影片探討台灣的可麗餅到底為什麼那麼脆。

“Why are Taiwan crepes crunchy?” was a video made by YouTuber Rice Noodles, also known as Erik Reuter.

來自美國的他在2020年的6月搬來台灣，他透露自己在近10年來經常來台灣旅遊。艾瑞克的影片大多著重在捕捉台灣不同的文化特色並向全球分享他的觀察。

Originally from the United States, Erik has visited Taiwan for the past 10 years. His videos are focused on capturing unique aspects of Taiwanese culture and sharing them with the rest of the world. He moved to Taiwan in June 2020.

他近期的影片比對了經典的法式可麗餅和台式可麗餅，探討兩種甜點的最大差異。

His most recent video compares classic french crepes to their Taiwanese counterpart.

In the video, Erik revealed specific ingredients that alter the crunchiness of Taiwanese crepes and goes in-depth on the science behind the ingredients’ effect on the texture of the food.

影片中，艾瑞克也邀請了台北的一家可麗餅攤販教他如何做出美味可口的可麗餅。他同時也研究了各種食譜，並在自己的小廚房中嘗試找出台灣可麗餅如此香脆的關鍵原因。

In the video, Erik collaborated with a street food vendor in Taipei to learn about their crepe-making process. He also consulted cookbooks and experimented in his kitchen to figure out why Taiwanese crepes have a crunchy texture.

艾瑞克在與The China Post採訪中表示，他第一次嘗試台灣可麗餅的時候馬上意識到與他之前所試過可麗餅的口感大不同，於是啟發他拍下這則影片認真研究出這背後的原因，也查閱了很多較古老和現代的資訊。

Asked about his interest in the popular delight, he told The China Post that the topic of this video originated in his first sampling of a Taiwanese crepe and realized that it was very different from the crepes he has had before. He decided to investigate and do research on the idea, and consulted both history and modern information on the subject.

大綱規劃完成後，他花了兩三天的時間拍攝，並捕捉很多額外的畫面讓故事更生動。最後，他將影音部分剪輯進影片中就大功告成。

After creating an outline, he spent two to three days shooting, creating shots that add to the story. Lastly, he used audio and editing to make all the components come together.

整個拍攝剪輯過程耗費他將近四到五週，而這經由他一手打造出來的深入報導也透露台灣可麗餅的關鍵食材可能在於製作這項甜點時所使用的發酵粉和玉米澱粉的量。

This entire process took around four to five weeks, as he completed all the parts himself, and he finally concluded that the secret may be hidden in the amount of baking powder and starch content used in the making of Taiwanese crepes.

艾瑞克希望他的觀眾能理解影片裡製作可麗餅的過程可能有小錯誤，希望大家見諒，並答應他一定會在精進，不讓大家失望。

Erik hopes his viewers will understand that although there may be mistakes in his videos, they are never made with malice, and he will strive to correct and learn from them.

