Premier Su thanks Japan for donating 1M vaccines to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked Japan on Friday for donating another 1 million doses of vaccines to Taiwan.

Combined with the shipment on June 4, Japan would provide a total of more than 2.2 million vaccine doses to Taiwan, which is close to 10 percent of the total population, Su pointed out on Facebook.

“I sincerely thank Japan, as well as the hard-working diplomats,” he said.

The premier also reported that the 2.5 million vaccine doses provided by the United States will complete inspection and be distributed as soon as next week.

Additionally, he thanked the United States, Japan, and Lithuania for all of their support and generous donations.

Su noted that Taiwan is only able to have a place in the international community because of the hard work and kindness from the Taiwanese people.

The premier also announced that on July 1, people important for the national infrastructure and people that are at high risk of being infected will be included in priority vaccinations.

Taxi drivers, delivery workers, vendors, supermarket workers, etc. that are in high-risk cities and counties will also be included. Furthermore, vaccinations for those over 65 years old will also begin.