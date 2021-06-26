W25 | Dimi帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事 | The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】三級警戒再延長兩週、2021年台灣GDP的潛在收益、超商開賣家用快篩試劑、疫情期間昂貴但安全的旅行以及台北市75歲及以上的外國人開始接種疫苗，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

Two more weeks of Level 3 epidemic warning, potential gains from Taiwan’s GDP in 2021, home testing kits sold at convenience stores next door, hefty but safe travel amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and the beginning of vaccination for foreigners aged 75 or older in Taipei.

Here is our top five this week.

指揮中心宣布：第三級警戒延至7月12日 | Level 3 epidemic warning extended to July 12: CECC

為應對國內感染持續帶來的風險，台灣全國疫情警戒第三級已延長至7月12日止

At Number ONE Taiwan’s nationwide Level 3 Epidemic Warning has been extended to July 12 in response to the CONTINUED RISK posed by DOMESTIC INFECTIONS.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210623-2618534

標普估台灣GDP成長至5.6% | GDP to grow faster than last year: S&P

第二則新聞，標普全球 (S&P Global) 的數據顯示，預計台灣今年的 GDP 將增長 5.6%，高於去年的 3.1%。

Taiwan’s GDP is forecast to expand 5.6 percent this year, up from 3.1 percent last year, according to S&P Global.

https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/06/25/2003759747

超商就買得到！新冠肺炎快篩試劑 在家實測操作流程 | COVID-19 tests available in Taiwanese convenience stores today

台灣便利超商於本週開賣新冠肺炎家用快篩試劑，以控制疫情。

Taiwan convenience stores started selling COVID-19 home testing kits this week in a bid to put the outbreak under control.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210623-2618423

搭商務艙座位被更換氣炸！居然是大咖包下整區 | Taiwan traveler spends NT$5M to book entire business class cabin

最近一段關於一位台灣旅行者預訂飛往美國班機的整個商務艙的影片在周三瘋傳。

A recent video featuring a Taiwanese traveler who booked the entire business class cabin for his trip to the U.S. went viral on Wednesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210623-2618674

台北開放外籍人士接種疫苗 75歲以上皆能預約接踵| Foreigners in Taipei over age 75 now eligible for vaccine registration

台北現在開放75歲或以上的外國人申請疫苗接種。

Foreign nationals aged 75 or older are now allowed to apply for a vaccination jab

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210622-2616724