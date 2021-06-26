Taiwan shines in LGBTQ+ tourists travel safety in Asia and beyond

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A recent chart showing the safest and least safe countries for LGBTQ+ travelers shows how Taiwan is a beacon for human rights in Asia, and beyond, for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people.

Provided by Statista, the chart is an illustration of the data collected by German portal Spartacus for its annual Gay Travel Index that helps LGBTQ+ tourists travel safely across 202 countries.

Tourism heavyweight Spain usually appears among the safest and most welcoming destinations for the LGBTQ+ community.

In the Spartacus ranking, the country occupies third place along with four other countries: Argentina, Uruguay, the Netherland and the UK, each with a score of 9 out of 12. Only four nations scored higher. Canada, Malta and Sweden obtained the highest possible score, while Austria came in second place with 11 out of 12 points.

In Asia, Taiwan is seen as a leader of LGBTQ+ rights as opposed to other countries in the region where are considered least safe for travel, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, or marked as neutral countries on the index — India, Nepal and Thailand.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Republic of Chechnya in Russia scored poorly at -16 points but was surpassed by Saudi Arabia and Iran (both with -18 points) as well as Somalia (-19 points).

To develop the index, the creators reportedly focused on political decision-making, legal frameworks and whether episodes of violence against the LGBTQ+ community were recorded in the countries recently.