Brisk home test kits sales proof of Taiwan’s COVID awareness

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan convenience stores started selling COVID-19 home testing kits this week in a bid to put the outbreak under control.

Hi-Life said Wednesday that its first supply had sold out within 30 minutes amid reports that customers lined up for an hour before the kits went on sale.

TaiDoc Technology sells its COVID-19 home test kit (each containing five tests) for around NT$1,700 (US$60.71), while the Hoffmann-La Roche one is sold for NT$1,800 per kit.

Remember that you can also visit one of the many testing centers opened by local authorities for proper testing.

Migrant workers should also know that they can be tested for free at the same centers.