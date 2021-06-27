Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their final at bat.

The Brewers won 5-4 in 11 innings Friday after trailing 4-0 in the seventh. They rallied from a 5-3 deficit and produced two runs in the ninth to win 6-5 on June 19. They blew a 6-0 lead on June 20 but scored in the ninth to win 7-6.

Colorado dropped to 6-30 away from Coors Field. The Rockies have the worst road record in Major League Baseball.

Trevor Story hit a two-run homer to center on a 3-2 pitch from Adrian Houser to give the Rockies a 4-3 lead with two outs in the fifth inning. Avisaíl García tied it by lining a 1-2 pitch from Jhoulys Chacín over the left-field wall with one out in the seventh.

The game was still tied when Rockies reliever Carlos Estévez (2-1) walked Daniel Robertson and hit Manny Piña with a pitch to start the eighth. Jace Peterson followed with a bunt hit that loaded the bases.

On the ninth pitch of his at bat, Narváez hit a fly to center that easily scored Robertson with the go-ahead run. Urías followed with a two-run single up the middle past a drawn-in infield.

Yelich then blasted Ben Bowden’s first pitch over the right-field wall for his fifth homer of the season, extending the Brewers’ lead to 9-4. The Brewers scored one more run in the eighth on back-to-back doubles by García and Adames.

Brad Boxberger (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela worked five innings and struck out five while allowing three runs (two earned), seven hits and three walks. Houser also worked five innings and struck out five but allowed four runs, five hits and four walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said 1B Matt Adams (elbow) “has been cleared to do everything at a high-effort level” and is potentially closer to a rehabilitation assignment. … RHP Mychal Givens (back) threw a bullpen session Saturday. … LHP Austin Gomber (forearm) is scheduled to throw a side session Sunday and Tuesday.

Brewers: 2B Kolten Wong left the game with tightness in his left calf. Wong, who has been on the injured list twice this season, went 3 for 4 and scored a run. … Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Justin Topa is throwing bullpen sessions now but didn’t have a timeline for when the reliever could make his 2021 debut. Counsell said in late March that Topa would miss at least half the season due to a flexor strain in his right elbow.

UP NEXT

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.41 ERA) starts for Colorado and LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21) pitches for Milwaukee as the Rockies and Brewers conclude their three-game series Sunday afternoon.

Follow Steve Megargee at

More AP baseball: