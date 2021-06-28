Taxi driver who picked up Peru returnees tests negative for delta variant

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The New Taipei City’s Department of Health announced on Sunday that the airport taxi driver, who drove the two Taiwanese travelers who tested positive to the COVID-19 delta variant, has tested negative for the virus.

The taxi driver picked up the woman in her fifties and her grandson, who came back from Peru at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and dropped them off in Pingtung on June 6.

The taxi driver lives in New Taipei City and was tested with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) medical test, the New Taipei City Department of Health reported.

The previous night, the Health Bureau also received news from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC 衛生福利部疾病管制署) that another contact of a confirmed delta variant cases from Pingtung was living in New Taipei City.

The Health Bureau immediately arranged for quarantine and testing, and the COVID-19 tests also came back negative.

The Health Bureau emphasized that New Taipei City will work with the Taiwan CDC and other cities and counties to contain the coronavirus outbreak.