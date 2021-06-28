Airport pick-ups prohibited for incoming travelers: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced a new airport pick-up regulation on Sunday, requiring passengers arriving in Taiwan to travel to quarantine locations via their own vehicle or the government-designated transportation.

The CECC emphasized that friends and relatives must avoid unnecessary contact at the airport, and those who break the rule will be fined up to NT$150,000.

More importantly, the CECC announced on Sunday that incoming passengers cannot quarantine at home and must stay in quarantine hotels or government-designated locations.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told Chinese-language media that this was part of the government’s effort to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, a highly contagious version of the COVID-19 virus.

The Delta variant was first seen in Pingtung County and currently has 12 confirmed cases.

To combat the spread of the Delta variant, the CECC increased inspections and arranged additional quarantine facilities.

Local screening stations were also established starting last Thursday, which screened people that may have had contact with confirmed cases.

Furthermore, local medical institutions were asked to strengthen epidemic control policies and refer people with suspected symptoms to inspection facilities.

Additionally, the general public was asked to uphold the Level 3 epidemic warning alert and wear masks when going out, avoid gatherings, while business owners were asked to close supermarkets, restaurants, traditional markets for three days.

Finally, the CECC asked for confirmed cases to be quickly given proper medical care like monoclonal antibodies (單株抗體) or Remdesivir (瑞德西韋).