同志旅遊安全指數地圖曝光　台灣排名超前勝過全亞洲 | Taiwan shines in LGBTQ+ tourists travel safety in Asia and beyond

【看CP學英文】近期一張「LGBTQ+度假旅行危險度世界地圖」顯示了台灣如何為亞洲及其他地區的女同性戀、男同性戀、雙性戀、變性人、雙性人和酷兒提供人權指標。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A recent chart showing the safest and least safe countries for LGBTQ+ travelers shows how Taiwan is a beacon for human rights in Asia, and beyond, for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer people.

由Statista 提供的數據圖展示了德國門戶網站 Spartacus年度斯巴達克國際同性戀旅行指南搜集的數據。這些數據幫助 LGBTQ+ 遊客安全的在 202 個國家/地區旅行。

Provided by Statista, the chart is an illustration of the data collected by German portal Spartacus for its annual Gay Travel Index that helps LGBTQ+ tourists travel safely across 202 countries.

旅遊聖地西班牙通常是對 LGBTQ+ 族群最友善和最受歡迎的目的地之一。

Tourism heavyweight Spain usually appears among the safest and most welcoming destinations for the LGBTQ+ community.

在斯巴達克斯的排名中，西班牙與其他四個國家一起位居第三：阿根廷、烏拉圭、荷蘭和英國，每一個國家的得分均為 9 分（滿分 12 分）。只有四個國家的得分更高。加拿大、馬爾他和瑞典獲得了最高分，而奧地利以 11 分位居第二。

In the Spartacus ranking, the country occupies third place along with four other countries: Argentina, Uruguay, the Netherland, and the UK, each with a score of 9 out of 12. Only four nations scored higher. Canada and Sweden obtained the highest possible score, while Austria came in second place with 11 out of 12 points.

在亞洲，台灣被視為 LGBTQ+ 權益的領導者，不同於該地區其他被認為旅行最不安全的國家（如印尼和馬來西亞）或在該指數中被標記為中立的國家（印度、尼泊爾和泰國）。

In Asia, Taiwan is seen as a leader of LGBTQ+ rights as opposed to other countries in the region where are considered least safe for travel, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, or marked as neutral countries on the index — India, Nepal and Thailand.

另一方面，俄羅斯的車臣共和國得分為-16分，但被沙烏地阿拉伯和伊朗（均-18分）以及索馬利亞（-19分）超越。

At the other end of the spectrum, the Republic of Chechnya in Russia scored poorly at -16 points but was surpassed by Saudi Arabia and Iran (both with -18 points) as well as Somalia (-19 points).

為了製定該指數，創建者以政治決策、法律框架以及最近這些國家是否有發生針對LGBTQ+ 群體的暴力事件為衡量指標。

To develop the index, the creators reportedly focused on political decision-making, legal frameworks, and whether episodes of violence against the LGBTQ+ community were recorded in the countries recently.