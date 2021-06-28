影／惠安女服飾五大配件有這些　百年歷史穿搭背後原因曝 | Vibrant Hui’an costumes highlight women ancestral traditions

【看CP學英文】服飾經常被用來展現一個人的個性或是代表一個民族的文化。

Clothes are often used to express oneself and represent one’s culture.

其中，中國福建省的惠安縣就專門為當地的婦女們訂製色彩鮮艷的服裝。

In Hui’an, a county in the Fujian province of China, women’s costumes are specially made of colorful and vibrant colors.

而這些特別的服飾卻讓許多惠安女子被誤人為少數民族，不過他們表示自己卻是道地的漢族民。

However, the special costumes often cause the women of Hui’an to be mistaken for ethnic minorities (少數民族), when they are, in fact, Han Chinese.

當地人Kang Fushun 表示，「一個惠安女子的服飾包括一頂錐形竹帽、一條闊腿褲、一條銀鍊腰帶、一個頭巾和一件背心」。

“A suit in Hui’an women’s costume mainly includes a conical bamboo hat, a pair of wide-leg pants, a silver chain belt, a piece of handkerchief, and a vest” local, Kang Fushun mentioned.

此服飾使用的顏色和設計也是有特別的用意和意義的。

The colors and designs also have special uses and meanings.

當地其中一位女子Huang Yunhong 表示「頭巾通常是以鮮豔的顏色為主如大紅色、粉色、金黃色或其他較喜慶的顏色」。

“The kerchief is usually a bright color, such as red, pink, golden yellow, or other colors that denote luck and happiness,” Hui’an woman, Huang Yunhong said.

製作此服飾的Li Qingrong也解釋到穿著闊腿褲是為了讓它在風中容易乾，因為女漁民經常在海邊工作，而那裏的風非常大容易濺起水花。

Li Qingrong, who makes the costumes, also explained that the pair of wide-leg pants are made so that they dry easily in the wind, as the fisherwomen often work on the beach where there is a fierce wind blowing water.

服飾鮮豔的顏色和實際的設計可被追溯至100多年前，但在這期間有些設計也有經過一些調整。

The vivid colors and practical designs date back 100 years, but there have also been changes made along the way.

Huang Yunhong 指出「在我奶奶那個時候穿的，他們的頭飾很繁雜，基本上需要花到兩到三小時的時間去梳妝。」

“Back in my grandmother’s days, the headwear was complicated, it normally took two or three hours to do the hair,” Huang noted.

雖然今日可能有些微的改變，但Kang Fushun 表示製造這些服飾依舊需要花很大的功夫。

Even though it may not take as long, Kang explained that creating the costumes still take a lot of work.

他解釋道，「製作一件背心需要複雜的工藝」。

“Making a vest requires complex workmanship,” he said.

Li Qingrong補充道，「做這些服飾需要花很多力氣，像這樣一件背心我需要花七到八天才能完成」。

“It takes extra effort to make these costumes. For one piece of the vest, I need seven to eight days to finish it,” Li added.

即便如此，這些努力讓我們今天可以看見惠安女子透過這些服飾來呈現他們當地文化。

Nevertheless, the hard work allows us the women of Hui’an to represent their culture through their clothes.