August 28 referendum may not happen: KMT Chairman

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) announced on Monday that the Central Election Commission (CEC, 中央選舉委員會) will discuss the scheduling of the Aug. 28 nationwide referendum (公民投票) on Friday.

The comment came in response to the public’s concern about whether the vote would be still held amid the ongoing outbreak.

In a radio interview, Chiang revealed that the CEC and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流疫情指揮中心) are in charge of determining if the vote will be held.

Chiang emphasized that although most people are currently more concerned about epidemic prevention than the referendum, it doesn’t mean that their positions on the referendum have changed.

The KMT chairman said that the people have already decided what they want; the only obstacle is whether or not they want to go out and vote.

However, Chiang also admitted that if the level three epidemic warning continues, there will not be a referendum.

If Taiwan can return below level two, Chiang pointed out that the government must still create restrictions and guidelines that abide by epidemic prevention measures.

He added that no matter what decisions are made, people must be given enough time to prepare.