Sixty local infections and 3 deaths confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 60 new local infections and 3 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,694.

The new cases reported that day include 26 men and 34 women with the youngest being under 10 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 19 and June 27.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 33 cases, Taipei City reported 22 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 2 cases. Keelung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County all reported one case each.

Meanwhile, 3 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 2 men and 1 woman. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 70 and 100, and their infection symptoms developed between May 23 and June 22.

They tested positive between May 26 and June 24, and their deaths were reported between June 25 and June 26.

As of press time, 14,694 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,170 imported cases, 13,471 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 102 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 635 people have died.