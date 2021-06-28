日本超怪土產蒟蒻樣貌驚人　網一看奇葩料理：食慾減半 | Japan’s strangely-shaped konjac jelly may give you a scare

【看CP學英文】日本廣島湯來町不僅是一個可以供旅客放鬆泡溫泉的地方，也是大山椒魚蒟蒻的出產地。

Yuki, a town located in Hiroshima, Japan, is not only a place where you can enjoy relaxing hot springs, but it is also home to the “Japanese giant salamander konjac”.

蒟蒻是一種亞洲的草本植物，經常被拿來做成果凍狀或麵條狀，是好吃的火鍋食材。

Konjac is an Asian herb that is made into a jelly-like substance that can be turned into fruit jellies or noodles for hot pot.

而日本的「大山椒魚蒟蒻」就如其名稱，當地人以蒟蒻做成山椒魚狀當成特殊土產販售。

The “Japanese giant salamander konjac”, specifically, is konjac that is formed into the shape of a Japanese giant salamander.

湯來町不僅是蒟蒻生產地，也是大山椒魚的棲息地。因此，當地高中生決定將兩種特產合而為一，打造出大山椒魚蒟蒻。

Not only is Yuki a place where konjac is cultivated and produced, it is also known to be home to the Japanese giant salamander. Therefore, local high school students decided to combine the two ideas and create konjac shaped like the Japanese giant salamander.

大山椒魚蒟蒻經常被放於火鍋或湯內烹煮，而因為它奇特的顏色和形狀、紋路，許多網友看到後便表示「食慾直接減半」。

The salamander-shaped konjac can be used in hot pots or soups, and after cooking the salamander looks very realistic. The color, shape, and patterns might be enough to cause you to lose your appetite.

當地高中生的創意作品在推特上爆紅後，許多網友也評論其有趣的外型。

The high school students’ creation went viral on Twitter, with many social media users commenting on its strange appearance.

儘管它的外觀很奇怪，但是許多網友也坦言很喜歡這個想法，並分享了自己烹飪此大山椒魚蒟蒻的照片。

Despite its strange appearance, however, many social media users loved the idea and shared multiple photos of the realistic-looking konjac.

有些人甚至拿此料理去整朋友，而這款怪奇蒟蒻也一夕爆紅，如今網購需要幾個月才能收到湯來町的特產。

Some even used it to prank their friends. The konjac quickly became very popular, and orders usually take a couple of months to arrive.