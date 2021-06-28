Josh Rawitch to become president of Baseball Hall of Fame

Josh Rawitch will become president of baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sept. 9 after spending 27 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball Advanced Media.

Tim Mead left the Los Angeles Angels after 40 years to become Hall president on June 24, 2019, taking over from Jeff Idelson, who had held the job since 2008.

Mead announced on April 16 he was quitting in mid-May. Idelson returned as interim president May 15 and will stay on the job until Rawitch starts, the Hall said Monday.

The 44-year-old Rawitch was hired by the Dodgers in 1995, worked in the marketing department for five years and switched to the public relations department.

He worked for BAM from 2001-02, returned to the Dodgers and was vice president of communications. Rawitch is in his 10th season with the Diamondbacks, his sixth as senior vice president of content and communications.

Rawitch was the 2018 winner of MLB’s 2018 Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence.

