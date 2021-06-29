Taiwan drops to 44th place in Bloomberg COVID-19 resilience ranking

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s covid resilience ranking dropped to 44th place, according to a Bloomberg (彭博社) report published on Monday.

Taiwan initially placed fifth in April, before falling to 15th place in May and dropping to 44th place in June.

The news agency has been releasing rankings ever since last year, along with their analysis on each country’s resilience to COVID-19.

The ranking was broken down into four main indicators: “people covered by vaccines”, “lockdown severity”, “flight capacity”, and “vaccinated travel routes”.

Good percentages or scores were colored in blue, while the bad scores were colored in orange. The website also used different shades of orange and blue to compare scores, with deep blue being the best and deep orange being the worst.

Taiwan’s scores were a mix of light orange and deep orange.

As a result, Bloomberg’s recent evaluations have caused a lot of discussion between Taiwanese social media users.

After the list was released, many social media users were extremely upset with Taiwan’s low ranking.

“I’m crying…Taiwan dropped from 5th to 44th place,” someone said.

A social media user noticed that “Taiwan only outranks Peru, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Colombia, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Argentina.”

Another pointed out the growth Mainland China had: “Look at the eighth place (Mainland China) …they have made a lot of progress. Taiwan is just being laughed at.”

“Mainland China’s in eighth place, with a significantly higher vaccination rate,” someone added.

However, some social media users were more positive.

One social media user noted that “All countries were all ranked very low at some point, but they were able to climb the ranks after revising and improving their methods. Taiwan can do it too. Taiwan is just experiencing the outbreak later compared to the other countries.”