Kindness in the most difficult times: Taiwanese celebrity delivers free food for hardworking healthcare workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network) — As Taiwan faces its largest coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, many doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers have dedicated themselves to work, providing care for COVID-19 patients despite exhaustion, personal risk of infection, and more.

Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are the COVID-19 warriors in Taiwan, and they deserve our thanks and admiration.

Against this backdrop, Janet Jia(賈永婕), a famous Taiwanese entertainer, expressed her appreciation and gratitude by delivering free food and drinks to those in the frontline.

In an interview with the Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network, Janet explained the reason why she chose to deliver free food for healthcare workers.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak, anxiety seems to be taking over the Taiwanese society. I wanted to make some positive impact on society, and help reduce this anxiety. I believe that unity is the best way to overcome the coronavirus,” Janet Jia (賈永婕) said.

The food was delivered on June 1. The first stop of the food delivery journey was Cheng Hsin General Hospital.

Janet Jia(賈永婕) ordered all the bento from a restaurant. When the owner of the restaurant learned that the lunch boxes would be sent to healthcare workers, the owner of the restaurant expressed his support for the COVID-19 warriors and added more food into the bento without any request. Janet Jia(賈永婕) said that many of her friends also donated money for this plan after knowing her plan.

Janet Jia (賈永婕) heard that many healthcare workers were too busy to have a proper meal. Janet wished to help them. She believes that showing care and love to others is the way to fight anxiety and stress in society.

Janet Jia (賈永婕) delivered the food to Cathay General Hospital on June 2, Far East memorial Hospital on June 3, and Tri-Service General Hospital on June 4. Janet Jia (賈永婕) and her kind-hearted friend prepared different kinds of lunch boxes every day, wishing to provide nutritious meals for the hard-working healthcare workers.

Many restaurants also joined this activity, such as Peng’s Gourmet & Banquet, Waypoint Santé, Stoned Kitchen, Kame House, Old DingWang, JWC tea shop.

In just a few days, many celebrities and restaurants have responded to the activity. Kindness has started to spread in Taiwan. Janet Jia (賈永婕) also wrote small cards to thank the healthcare workers for their hard work.

A chain of kindness

Janet Jia (賈永婕) said at first, she planned the food and delivery on her own. But many celebrities and her friends joined the activity too, including 小Ｓ徐熙娣, 徐若瑄Vivian Hsu, 謝沛恩Aggie, and more. Together, they prepared the meals and delivered the food. Healthcare workers were so happy to receive the meals.

Healthcare workers have been working in the frontline despite the personal risk of infection. They only hope that the country can overcome COVID-19, and Taiwan can return to a safe and healthy society.

Through these kind actions, Janet Jia(賈永婕) hopes that the country can unite as one and overcome the coronavirus. She is thankful that Taiwan has the most courageous COVID-19 warriors.

Thank you, my children

Janet said her children were all happy to participate in this meaningful activity. At the end of the interview, Janet Jia(賈永婕) thanked her children, especially her daughter Sandra Wang.

Janet Jia(賈永婕) says that Sandra was her best sidekick. Sandra organized all the hospital trips, wrote thank-you cards, and kept all the bills of the bento.

During these difficult times, people need to be united. It is important to follow the prevention measures and show appreciation and gratitude to the hard-working healthcare workers.

The reporter believes that this meaningful activity was also a precious experience for the children.

Janet Jia(賈永婕) and her children are still delivering food to hospitals.

As the COVLD-19 warriors are working hard to protect the nation, people in Taiwan should keep on follow the prevention measures.

Only through unity can Taiwan overcome the coronavirus disease, if they split, then a single blow.

Follow the free delivery activity on Janet Jia(賈永婕)’s Facebook page 賈永婕的跑跳人生.