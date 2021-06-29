鴨子水中滑行速度驚呆網友　毫無快轉畫面一夕爆紅｜Family of speedy ducks goes viral on Twitter

【看CP學英文】你可能看過鴨子在寧靜的池塘中悠然的滑行，但你有看過他們以看似三倍的速度在河中超快速行駛嗎？

You’ve probably seen ducks waddling slowly in still ponds, but have you seen them swimming rapidly in a straight line down a stream?

近期，日本推特網友@mochico251 分享了一家的鴨子以驚人的速度在一條小溪中移動，影片曝光後立即得到網友熱烈回響。

A recent video shared by Japanese Twitter user @mochico251 showing a family of ducks swimming at an astounding pace down a river has since gone viral garnering more than three million views.

原PO在影片下方特別點出即使鴨子的速度看似背後製過，影片的速度並沒有被快轉。

The caption of the post specifically emphasized that the speed of the video was not adjusted, even though the ducks were swimming at a seemingly artificial fast pace.

貼文中，原PO也坦言自己平常就是拍攝大自然生態與環境的愛好者。

According to the post, the social media user who shared the video is a videographer who enjoys filming natural habitats.

他的貼文大多拍攝小鳥、鸚鵡和花朵等，而此貼文也附上了一個YouTube連結讓喜歡大自然的觀眾前往，一起欣賞他的所見所聞。

Many of their posts include birds, parrots, and flowers and the tweet also shared a link to a YouTube channel that shares many more similar videos.

原PO最後也表示或許超乎常人的速度可被歸咎於當時湍急的溪流。然而，也有人開玩笑的質疑影片是不是以三倍的速度被播放。

The social media user reasoned that the speed may be due to the rapid water flow. However, another soon commented under the video jokingly claiming that the video seemed to be played at three times the speed.

爾後，也有網友表示一開始看到影片非常害怕，因為小鴨跟著媽媽的整齊隊行搭配驚人的速度，讓他誤以為有一隻巨蟒在水中滑行。

Others also found the post interesting and hilarious, with one commenting that the trail of ducklings looked like a monstrous snake from afar.