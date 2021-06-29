Taichung ‘leftover COVID-19 vaccine’ application website crashes after launch

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung City’s “leftover COVID-19 vaccination application website” (台中市COVID-19疫苗殘劑施打資訊) crashed on Tuesday immediately after its launch on the same day.

After the website launched, applicants found that they were unable to connect to the server, even after waiting for over 30 minutes.

The Taichung City government announced that technical difficulty was caused by the heavy internet traffic and is currently being handled.

This was due to an earlier announcement by the city government of plans to open an AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccination center on Wednesday. People that were willing to be vaccinated by leftover vaccines are able to sign up a day before on the website.

The city government also reminded applicants that sign-ups for leftover vaccinations will be open until 1 p.m.

The list of appointments will be released before 6 p.m. every day, so people know when they must arrive, as the vaccine must be used within 30 minutes after opening.

People that are willing to be vaccinated by leftover vaccines will be contacted via telephone when applicants don’t show up to their appointment.

Information regarding the number of leftover vaccines will also be announced on the website.