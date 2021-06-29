Contact tracing SMS system is just an aid: CECC Deputy Director

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) stated on Tuesday that the SMS system for contact tracing is only an aid in controlling the coronavirus.

According to Chen, although the SMS system provides a large amount of information, the accuracy and specificity are not very high.

The system only provides the location and the entry time and does not show the duration and the people who are at risk of infection, Chen added.

During the morning press conference on Tuesday, the media brought up concerns about the SMS system to the CECC.

They mentioned how both Penghu and Kaohsiung have expressed that the system is too broad, thus decreasing the efficiency of the system.

The media asked if other counties or cities have experienced similar problems, and wanted the CECC to clarify what the exact function of the SMS system is.

In response, Chen said that the CECC has discussed this topic, but has not heard of similar problems from other counties and cities.

Chen also emphasized that the SMS system was designed to be simplistic, with only the location and the entry time, which is why there are certain limitations of what information it can provide to aid in COVID-19 prevention.

Thus, Chen expressed that the SMS system is just an aiding tool.

In order to effectively stop the spread of the pandemic, concrete improvements will need to be made, he said.