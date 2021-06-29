CECC confirms 54 infections and 8 deaths, tally at 14,748

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Tuesday 54 new local infections and 8 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,748.

The new cases reported that day include 19 men and 35 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 16 and June 28.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 22 cases, Taipei City reported 20 cases, and Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County both reported 4 cases. Changhua County reported 2 cases while Keelung City and Pingtung County both listed 1 each.

Meanwhile, 8 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 5 men and 3 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 60 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 9 and June 19.

They tested positive between May 15 and June 20, and their deaths were reported between June 25 and June 27.

The CECC reported that among the 13,435 cases recorded between May 11 and June 27, 10,086 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 75.1% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

As of press time, 14,748 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,170 imported cases, 13,525 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 102 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 643 people have died.