影／德化陶瓷製作工程超艱難　大作品成功機率竟只有10% | Artist sheds light on complexity of traditional Dehua ceramics

【看CP學英文】陶瓷是中國傳統文化的主要元素之一；陶瓷文化自宋代以來就受到許多國家高度的重視。

Ceramics are a huge part of traditional Chinese culture and they are highly valued by many countries ever since the Song dynasty.

陳明良是一位陶瓷藝術大師，16歲開始學陶瓷雕塑。

Chen Mingliang (陳明良) is a ceramic sculptor who has been in the business since he was 16 years old.

「德化陶瓷」為福建省德化縣製作的陶器，而陳明良也在此行業中專精了40年。

For 40 years, he has been focusing on Dehua ceramics (德化陶瓷), a type of porcelain made in Dehua, within the Fujian province.

陳明良表示，德化陶瓷最著名的就是它的白色，如玉白、豬油白和象牙白，好的陶瓷作品最後呈現的白色會看起來溫潤、通透。

“Dehua ceramic is best known for its white colors, like jade white, lard white and ivory white,” Chen explained, “The good quality ones are mild, gentle and glossy.”

他也分享道此藝術可以追溯到宋元時期，當時他們會在德化製作陶瓷器皿。

He revealed that his craft dates back to the Song and Yuan dynasties, where they made ceramic utensils in Dehua.

然而，一直到明代陶瓷大師何朝宗才開始以其傑出的才能製作宗教人物。

However, it was only during the Ming dynasty that “a great artisan named He Chaozong (何朝宗) started making religious figures with his outstanding talents,” Chen said.

陳明良同時也指出製作德化陶瓷的過程非常不容易。

Chen further revealed that making Dehua ceramics are not easy.

他透露「火候控制非常難，要燒15個小時，通常需要三天三夜才能出爐。」

“It is extremely hard to control heat during the process of firing,” he said, explaining that “The firing is usually 15 hours, and it needs to stay in the kiln for three days.”

陳明良說，「德化陶瓷一般燒製溫度為攝氏1300度」。

“The firing temperature is usually above 1,300 degrees Celsius,” he added.

他同時表示小件的陶瓷作品成功率僅有50%，而超過50公分(大件陶瓷)作品成功機率只有10%。

Chen also noted that smaller pieces have a success rate of 50 percent, while bigger pieces that are over 50 centimeters tall only have a success rate of 10 percent.

他進一步的解釋，作品燒出來後需要仔細看，因為「邊邊角角很容易裂開」。

“We need to check carefully because the corners and edges easily crack,” Chen revealed.

製作陶瓷的困難和挑戰在於小細節，所以雕塑家必須確保作品完美無瑕，精益求精。

The difficulties and challenges come from the small details, so it’s important to make sure everything is really carefully done while not making any mistakes.

也因如此，陳明良仍堅決讓每件作品做到極致。

Nevertheless, Chen’s goal is to make every single piece perfect.