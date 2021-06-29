Taiwan reopens night markets; orders limited to food takeouts

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) clarified on Tuesday that reopening night markets should limit food to takeouts for the time being.

This was in response to a recent decision from Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) regarding the reopening of Taipei night markets.

According to Mayor Ko, most Taipei night markets can resume business by cutting down to only opening a quarter of the stalls.

As for night markets in the Southern Wanhua District, which is still a COVID-19 hotspot, they will need to submit an application and discuss it with the Health Bureau.

Although the level three epidemic warning from the Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心), which has been in place since May 15, has closed down 11 public businesses, night markets were not included in the list.

However, according to the MOEA, local governments have closed down many night markets since then, according to epidemic prevention measures.

By June, around two-thirds of the night markets have stopped businesses.

From June 12 to June 28, many counties and cities adjusted the restrictions on businesses as well. For instance, the Rueifong Night Market (瑞豐夜市) in Kaohsiung has resumed business since June 15.

The MOEA pointed out that their office in central Taiwan communicated with local governments on June 20 about the effect of extending the level three epidemic warning on the reopening of traditional markets and night markets.

The MOEA also clarified that the epidemic prevention measures will be adjusted according to the situation, and will be discussed with the CECC.