Another Delta variant case confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) Head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday the confirmation of one more Delta variant case in Taiwan.

According to Chen, the latest case includes a fruit farmer and his wife; both have been added to the cluster of cases in Pingtung, though whether or not his wife was infected with the Delta variant is still to be determined.

The fruit farmer (case 14734) was initially planning to go to the hospital on Tuesday for surgery, but the mandatory PCR tests that were carried out before Saturday came back positive.

The farmer was then transported to the hospital to be tested for the Delta variant, as his recent activities had overlapped with another case in the hospital.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he had contracted the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.