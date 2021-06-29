Third batch of 410K Moderna vaccine doses arriving tomorrow: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Tuesday that the third batch of 410,000 Moderna vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputy commander of the CECC Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) announced that the third batch of vaccines, on EVA Air flight BR78, plans to take off from the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Taiwan had previously purchased a total of 5.05 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the United States pharmaceutical company Moderna.

The first batch arrived on May 28 with 150,000 doses and the second batch arrived in Taiwan on June 18 with 240,000 doses.