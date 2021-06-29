馬國上演「醜貓變鳳凰」浪貓一年後轉變讓網友驚呆｜Malaysian woman shares heartwarming story of stray cat’s one-year transformation

【看CP學英文】在短短的一年間，一位馬來西亞籍善心人士成功的將一隻醜陋的野貓轉變成一隻美麗的家貓。

In just one year, a Malaysian woman was able to turn a scraggly stray cat into a beautifully well-groomed house cat.

Nur Hamizah Had 近期在馬來西亞愛貓臉書社團上分享愛貓Meimei一年內的大轉變。

Nur Hamizah Had recently shared photos of her pet Meimei’s one-year transformation on a Facebook group called Kelab Pencinta Kucing Malaysia (Malaysian Cat Lovers Club).

拯救前和拯救後的照片凸顯出Meimei的驚人變化，而飼主也在下面留言表示貓咪從「又醜又臭，現在變成一個小公主」。

The before and after pictures emphasized the drastic change in Meimei’s appearance. “From ugly & stinky…now to a princess,” Nur Hamizah said.

根據外媒報導，Nur Hamizah 是在2020年的五月於自家附近發現狀況非常差的Meimei。

According to foreign media reports, Nur Hamizah found Meimei near her home in terrible condition during May of 2020.

Nur Hamizah 分享道「她當時看起來好可憐」，並補充貓咪的皮膚還受到嚴重感染，並釋放出恐怖的臭味。

“She was pitiful to look at,” Nur Hamizah said. She revealed that the cat’s skin was infected, causing her to let out an unappealing smell.

在被帶回家後，Meimei一開始非常膽怯，但她後來慢慢地熟悉環境後非常親人。

After bringing her home, Meimei was initially very scared, but she slowly opened up to her new owners.

Nur Hamizah 與她先生也從此細心照料她、餵食她、幫她洗澡，並定期的帶她去看獸醫。

Nur Hamizah and her husband took care of the stray cat by feeding her, bathing her, and taking her to the vet.

經歷六個月用心的照顧下，Meimei漂亮的毛慢慢地漲回來。

After a lot of hard work and a lot of love, Meimei’s fur began to grow back after approximately six months, foreign media reported.

一年後，Meimei蓬鬆柔亮的毛已完全長回來，而她的身體也恢復到最健康的狀態。雖然她有時還是會受到驚訝，但她已經慢慢習慣新飼主，還經常陪伴他們做家事。

One year later, Meimei became the fluffy and healthy cat she is today. Although she may occasionally get scared, she has gotten very familiar with her owners, and even accompanies them when they do chores.

Meimei如今已徹底擺脫了之前又醜又臭的樣貌，成了動物界「醜貓變鳳凰」的最佳女主角。

Meimei has come a long way from the “ugly & stinky” cat she once was.