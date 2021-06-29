President Tsai announces resumption of TIFA talks with the United States

TAIPEI (The China Post) —President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced on Tuesday that trade talks with the United States under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA), will resume on Wednesday.

Tsai said that the meeting can show Taiwan’s determination to participate in the international community.

The meeting will also be important for the future of Taiwan and the US’s economic and trade relationship, she added.

During the meeting, Tsai plans to discuss current trade issues one by one to find clear solutions and establish clear procedures for both sides.

The president also plans to use this opportunity to simplify the import and export procedures for vaccines and other medical resources, and she has asked the representatives to go all out in making that happen.

Tsai explained that the TIFA platform, along with other reliable partners, will be able to work together to promote trade in the Indo-Pacific region.