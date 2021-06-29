Undetected COVID-19 cases in Taiwan are unavoidable: Former VP

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former Taiwan Vice President and Member of Academia Sinica Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) expressed on Tuesday that the “black number”, a term for undetected cases, is inevitable as asymptomatic cases are like the bottom of an iceberg.

During the Science Media Center Taiwan (SMCT) online press conference on Tuesday, Chen said that the screening rate for Taiwan is high compared to other countries.

One out of 88 people tested positive for COVID-19, indicating that the confirmed infections rate in Taiwan is only lower than Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia, he added.

With the COVID-19 death rate in Taiwan reaching 4.7%, making it higher than the global average, many experts have speculated that this may be due to undetected cases.

According to Ministry of Health and Welfare (中華民國衛生福利部) VICP team convener Chiu Nan-chang (邱南昌), “Undetected cases include people who have not tested for COVID-19, which means the number is unavoidable.”

Chiu also emphasized that the focus should be on preventing high-risk cases and deaths.

“If the symptoms are similar to a small cold, then undetected cases should not be the focus. The key should be preventing the spread of the virus,” he said.

Chiu also recommended that high-risk groups should be vaccinated first to prevent severe casualties. Contact tracing can also decrease the number of undetected cases, he added.

According to Chen, Taiwan has enforced strict epidemic prevention measures. For each confirmed case, 20 to 30 contacts are tested, along with quarantine requirements to track and prevent the spread of the virus.