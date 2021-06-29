Chief: Slain Colorado officer had “fundamental goodness”

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer who was shot and killed by a gunman investigators say was intent on killing as many officers as he could was remembered on Tuesday as a man with “fundamental goodness” who loved others well, from his wife and two teenage sons to the student overlooked at school to the dog no one else could really handle.

Speaking at a memorial service for Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley, 51, police chief Link Strate said he believed Beesley hated writing traffic tickets during the time he served as motorcycle officer but found his true calling when he was assigned to work with students as a school resource officer where he was able to identify those who needed his help the most. In just one example, Beesley used to go to work early two days a week to bike to school with a student with a developmental delay whose mother did not want him riding alone, he said.

“He had a fundamental goodness to him that’s all too rare. His goodness stood out from the rest so significantly that you would stop and ask ‘Why aren’t more people like Gordon?’,” Strate said.