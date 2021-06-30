「吸鐵牙套」可保好身材？紐西蘭大學超狂神器被笑翻 | New Zealand University debuts bizarre dental device to help dieters

【看CP學英文】近幾年來，有鑑於全球肥胖問題，科學家開始發明越來越多元的減肥科技。

Over the years, scientists have developed more and more weight loss technology that helps fight against the global obesity epidemic.

紐西蘭的奧塔哥大學 (University of Otago)近期也推出一項瘦身神器名為「牙醫瘦身飲食控制」(DentalSlim Diet Control)，而此器具需要裝在配戴者的上排牙齒和下排牙齒上。

DentalSlim Diet Control is a weight loss dental device, developed by the University of Otago in New Zealand, that is attached to the user’s upper and lower back teeth.

這個飲食控制神器為吸鐵製，用意在於預防使用者將嘴張大於2毫米寬。

The device is fitted with magnets, designed to restrict the user from opening their mouth for more than 2 millimeters.

研發者表示這個新器具可以讓使用者照常呼吸，說話也不會受影響，但同時可以約束他們只能進行全流質飲食。

The developers claim that DentalSlim Diet Control will allow the user to breathe and speak normally while restricting them to a liquid diet.

根據奧塔哥大學的網站所述，試用者在使用產品時於兩週內平均減少了6.3公斤，同時也表現出願意繼續為維持減肥計畫。

According to the University of Otago’s website, participants using this device in a trial lost an average of 6.36 kilograms in two weeks and were motivated to continue to lose weight.

新聞稿發布當日，奧塔哥大學健康科學副校長Paul Brunton (保羅．布朗頓)教授解釋道，「對於想減肥的人而言最難跨越的是持之以恆的決心，這個新發明可以幫助他們建立新的習慣，讓他們在一段時間內遵循低卡路里的飲食。」

During a press release, University of Otago Health Sciences Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Brunton admitted explained, “The main barrier for people for successful weight loss is compliance and this helps them establish new habits, allowing them to comply with a low-calorie diet for a period of time.”

布朗頓教授坦承使用這個設備需要很大的決心，但他表示這個發明可以幫助很多正在努力減肥的人，同時提供大家一個替代手術療程的方案。

He admitted the device requires a lot of commitment to use, but he claimed that the device could really help a lot of people that are struggling to lose weight and even provide an alternative to surgical procedures.

奧塔哥大學的網站指出1980時期，醫師會將下顎綁起來，造成牙齦疾病、潛在的精神疾病和嘔吐後潛在窒息的危險性，如今，此大學推出的新設備將是比當年更精緻、溫和的減肥神器。

The University of Otago’s website states that this solution is a more modern take on practice from the 1980s, that wired the jaw together, which caused gum disease, potential psychiatric conditions, and potential choking after vomiting.

「牙醫瘦身飲食控制」克服了這些問題讓用戶可以在緊急狀況下解開磁鐵，並在需要時拿掉此設備。

The DentalSlim Diet Control overcame these issues by allowing the user to unlock the magnets during emergencies and take the device off when needed.

儘管如此，這個神器推出後立即引來網友撻伐，許多人表示這根本是個恐怖又荒唐的虐人器材。

Nevertheless, after its release, the device received a lot of criticism on the internet, with many calling deeming it a “creepy” and “bizarre” torture device.

也有網友點出這個設備效果不會太好，因為它隨時能被拆解。

Others pointed out that the device would be ineffective, as there is an emergency release catch that could easily take it off.

外媒也指出許多網友看到這個發明後也開玩笑的表示這個耗費相當龐大的資金研究出來的東西可以被「一塊起司蛋糕和果汁機」一 秒推翻。

Foreign media reports also joked that many social media users were poking fun at the device claiming that after spending millions to develop such an “advanced” weight loss technique, it could be defeated by “a cheesecake and a blender.”