Taiwan reports 55 local infections and 5 deaths, tally at 14,804

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 55 new local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case, and 5 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,804.

The new cases reported that day include 30 men and 25 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 80. They began showing symptoms between June 20 and June 29.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 23 cases, Taipei City reported 22 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 5 cases.

Kaohsiung City and Miaoli County listed 2 cases each while Pingtung County reported a sole case.

Meanwhile, 5 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 3 men and 2 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 60 and 80, and their infection symptoms developed between May 24 and June 16.

They tested positive between May 25 and June 18, and their deaths were reported between June 25 and June 28.

The CECC reported that among the 13,495 cases recorded between May 11 and June 28, 10,196 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 75.6% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

On the other hand, an imported case from India was also reported today. According to the CECC, case 14875 is an Indian man in his thirties who arrived in Taiwan on June 27.

He had submitted negative test results and was placed under quarantine and tested again on arrival; his infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and the CECC has tracked down one possible contact and placed them under self-health management as of Wednesday.

As of press time, 14,804 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,172 imported cases, 13,579 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 102 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 648 people have died.