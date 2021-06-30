Tainan Mayor thanks Mayday for NT$1million donation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) thanked Taiwanese band Mayday (五月天) for their recent NT$1million donation on Wednesday morning through Facebook.

Specifically, B’in Music (相信音樂), the music recording company for Mayday, donated to the Tainan Health Bureau.

They also donated 66 ZOLL ventilators to 14 hospitals in Taipei and New Taipei City a few days ago.

In response, Mayor Huang posted a photo of him at Mayday’s concert in Tainan back in March 2021.

Mayor Huang said in the caption that he is very grateful for Mayday’s kindness, and admires their selflessness, especially since they did not broadcast or post about the donation, and did not expect anything in return.

In fact, Mayday’s donation was discovered when Mayor Huang posted a list of donations on his Facebook page.

Some social media users saw B’in Music on the list, and were very touched by their generosity.

Mayor Huang said that although the outbreak has been difficult, it has also shown him the warmth of the Taiwanese people.

He also promises to invite Mayday to Tainan for another concert after COVID-19 is over.