Foreigners in Taipei over 72 years old now eligible for vaccination

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Tuesday that foreigners living in Taipei who are over 72 years of age are elgible for vaccinations starting on Wednesday.

Foreigners over 72 years old, who hold an Alien Residence Certificate (ARC, 居留證) can go to the National Taiwan University Hospital (臺大醫院) website, anytime between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, to sign up for an appointment.

People also have the option to call the district office between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 3 to July 4.

Ko also added that if there are more foreigners that need vaccination, vaccinations sites will be expanded to other hospitals.

He also asked everyone to pay close attention to the different vaccination sites, as the sites may not be at the hospital, but may also be in schools or activity centers that are nearby.

The Taipei City government had previously only opened 333 slots for foreigners over 75 years old to vaccinate.