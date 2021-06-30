CECC stresses importance of administering 1 vaccine shot to each

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) expressed hope on Wednesday that everyone can receive a second vaccine shot but stressed that it is not a guarantee as the government expands the list of vaccination recipients.

Chen said that at the moment, he is more concerned about getting more people vaccinated. He pointed out that other countries have also adopted this method of vaccinating a large number of people with the first dose of vaccine first.

Chen added that the epidemic prevention strategy at this point is to ensure that more people are vaccinated; after that, the government will focus on providing second vaccination shots to all.

The Health Minister’s proclamation came after the recent announcement that the third batch of 410,000 doses of Moderna vaccines will arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday around 4:40 p.m.