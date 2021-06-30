影／福建古船模型細緻程度驚人　完成品連大浪都能承受！| Intricate wooden ship models reflect ancient Chinese history

【看CP學英文】建造木船是劉祖博家族一代代傳下來的傳統。

Building wooden ships is a tradition that goes back many generations in Liu Zu-bo’s (劉祖博) family.

來自中國福建省泉港區的他從1990年中就開始學會製作木船模型。

Liu is a craftsman from the Quangang Fujian province in China and has been making ship models since the mid-1990s.

劉祖博的父親和祖先以前都是造大型木船，所以他從小在這個環境受到薰陶。

Liu’s father and his ancestors used to build real wooden ships, so many of Liu’s crafts have been inspired by their work.

他的木船模型都是有根據的，如福建的漁船是照著宋元時期的船隻為樣本，而鄭和寶船也是根據明朝船隻打造的。

His ship models are based on real historical facts. For instance, the Fujian fishing boat models follow the style of ships from the Song and Yuan Dynasty, while the Zheng He treasure ships are from the Ming style.

劉祖博製作的每個船模型都非細緻。影片中，他點出設計的許多細節，包括水密隔艙和裝桅杆的洞。

The models are also very detailed. In the video, Liu pointed out various parts of the design, including a compartment for installing masts and the watertight bulkhead.

水密隔艙被建入其中一個很大的功能性為安全考量。劉祖博表示古時大多製作木製帆船，如果在航海時碰到暗礁或風浪很容易破掉導致滲水，最後恐讓整艘船沉了。

The watertight bulkhead is installed for safety. In ancient times, fishing boats were usually made of wood with sails. This means that they can easily crash and water seepage can cause ships to sink, Liu said.

然而，有水密隔艙就可以避免海水滲到其他的艙。

However, the watertight bulkhead makes it so that water seepage in one compartment would not affect the other compartments.

水密隔艙的另一個用意在於方便運送貨物。以前的商人人會以船隻運送貨物，如絲綢、香料、茶葉和陶瓷等。

The watertight bulkhead is also used for organizing trade items. People normally carry many different goods on their ships for trade, including silk, spices, tea, ceramics, etc.

當時的商人可以利用水密隔艙分艙擺放，成其的另一大功能性。

The watertight bulkhead allows these commodities to be stored separately.

針對製作木船模型，劉祖博透露背後有將近20個步驟。

In addition, there are 20 steps for making a ship model, Liu remarked.

製作模型要和造大船一樣，先製作龍骨、每一個隔艙板和旁邊的框架。再者就是加上所有12生肖的配件裝飾模型。

The keel, bulkhead, and side frame are built first, which is similar to the steps of building a life-size boat. Then, decorations such as the 12 zodiac signs are carved and placed.

之後，藝術家必須裝帆、打磨和上油漆、畫圖案等等。

After that, the artists rig the sails and polish and paint the body of the ship.

最後劉祖博提到，船模型和真的船一樣要能乘風破浪而非只在靜水中漂泊，要不然就無法稱其為有技術的作品。

Ship models have to withstand waves, not just still water, Liu said, adding that otherwise, the ship models cannot be called a great piece of engineering.