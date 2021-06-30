沒戴口罩竟挨子彈　印度警衛疑執法過當被捕 | ‘Trigger-happy’ Indian security guard arrested for shooting customer not wearing face mask

【看CP學英文】一位在印度巴雷利擔任銀行警衛的男子近日因為開槍射擊一位未戴口罩入場的28歲男子而遭逮捕。

A security guard at a bank in Bareilly, India was arrested after shooting a 28-year-old customer for not wearing a mask.

根據印度當地媒體報導，受害者Rajesh Kumar當時與妻子在銀行辦事，左大腿卻因此挨子彈。

According to the Indian Express newspaper, the victim, Rajesh Kumar, was shot in his left thigh when visiting the bank with his wife.

據報導，他們與警衛因為在室內仍需戴口罩的規定起了口角，而警衛卻在無預警的情況下開槍，震驚現場所有人。

They got into an argument with the guard about wearing masks indoors, and the guard unexpectedly opened fire.

此警衛聲稱一切為意外，表示槍枝當時已上發條，並指責Rajesh在當下對他非常沒禮貌還動粗。

The guard claimed that it was an accident since his gun was already loaded and that Rajesh was rude and abusive to him.

他向當地媒體表示，「他開始與我扭打，甚至扯掉我上衣的鈕扣。他還威脅我等我離開銀行要好好教訓我。」

“He started fighting with me and even tore my shirt buttons. He said that he will teach me a lesson outside the bank,” the guard said.

然而，根據Rajesh妻子所述，是警衛先動粗，凶狠的推他們一把，甚至在他們戴上口罩後依舊禁止他們進入銀行內。她聲稱此警衛還以「午休」為由不讓他們入場。

However, according to Rajesh’s wife, the guard pushed them harshly and refused to let them into the bank even after they wore a mask. The guard also used lunch break as an excuse to not let them enter.

此事件發生後，警衛也因此遭逮並被拘禁。根據所長Rohit Singh Sajwan所述，此案件現在目前以「企圖謀殺」名義在被調查中。

After the conflict, the guard was arrested and sent to judicial custody. According to superintendent Rohit Singh Sajwan, the case is being investigated under attempted murder.

至於Rajesh在案發後立即被送往醫院，目前正在療養中。

As for Rajesh, he was admitted to the hospital afterward and is currently recovering.