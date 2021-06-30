TIFA prepares Taiwan in entering the int’l trade stage: President Tsai

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday that the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) marks major progress in the trade dialogue between Taiwan and the United States.

Speaking during a central executive committee meeting, Tsai said that the talk will also lay a better foundation for deeper economic and trade cooperation between Taiwan and the US in the future.

She added that it is also preparation for Taiwan to enter the international economic and trade arena.

After a five-year hiatus, Tsai said that TIFA is a platform for dialogue and consultation on trade issues adding that she will discuss the existing economic and trade issues between Taiwan and the United States, and seek space for cooperation on future globalization issues in the meeting.