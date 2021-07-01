Fire breaks out in Changhua quarantine hotel, kills three residents and one firefighter

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A fire broke out at a 15-story building (喬友大樓) being used as a quarantine hotel in Changhua (彰化) on Wednesday night, killing three residents and a firefighter.

The seventh to the ninth floor of the building served as a quarantine hotel, which made it difficult for people to evacuate.

During the fire, 31 people, including 2 staff members and 29 residents, were trapped in the building.

Three of the residents, along with a 33-year-old firefighter died in the fire.

According to media reports, the fire started on the second floor and spread to the fourth floor.

This made it extra difficult for people on higher floors to escape, and the firefighters had to use an aerial ladder.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation by local authorities.