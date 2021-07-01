CTi News makes comeback with 2.57 million YouTube subscribers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — CTi News (中天新聞) exceeded 2.57 million YouTube subscribers on Wednesday, making it the news channel with the most subscribers in Taiwan.

Despite being shut down on Dec. 12, 2020, the CTi News team changed their broadcasting style and worked hard to utilize social media to their advantage.

Their natural presentation style combined with their audience interaction propelled them to the top, with the channel appearing on YouTube’s trending list multiple times.

According to Rainmaker XKM’s (潤利艾克曼) YouTube trending list report in the first quarter for 2021, the CTi News channel ranked first in a number of trending videos.

CTi News’ multiple running streams, live reports without interruption, member subscription service, etc., has helped the new channel perform better in the Asia-Pacific region while shifting away from traditional news broadcasts of the past.