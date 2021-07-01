AstraZeneca Thailand to ship vaccine shots to across Asia in July

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After a series of delays and prioritizing themselves, Thailand authorities will send vaccines to other southeast Asian nations in July, including potentially Taiwan, according to AsiaOne.

AstraZeneca announced that six million doses will be made and shipped to other Southeast Asian nations by July and 180 million doses throughout the year, Reuters said for AsiaOne.

Thailand is using the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as China’s Sinovac vaccines, both of which have a 95% success rate according to Thailand’s Ministry of Health.

The company did not go into details about how many vaccines each country will get but it will cover the previous delays that plagued Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Taiwan was promised a shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, however, due to the rising cases within the new Alpha and Delta variant, Thailand prioritized their own people over shipping to other countries.