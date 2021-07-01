不出門就能逛菜市場了！Uber擬推傳統市場外送 | Uber Eats Taiwan to launch delivery service for traditional markets

【看CP學英文】本土疫情持續延燒，台灣Uber Eats也將於週四午間宣布新的服務讓市民生活更方便，讓民眾可以線上逛菜市場。

As the pandemic situation in Taiwan continues to be in dire state, Uber Eats is due to launch an alternative on Thursday for the public to shop for groceries from traditional markets virtually.

Uber Eats透露，團隊最早於四月初就開始測試這項新服務，並在台灣三縣市進行測驗。

According to Uber Eats, the delivery system for traditional markets was first tested in April in three different cities and counties to ensure that it was workable.

綜合媒體報導，該公司的傳統市場測驗選定台北三家，新竹三家和高雄一家。

Local Chinese-language media reports that the company revealed the system test was carried out in 5 markets in Taipei, 3 in Hsinchu, and 1 in Kaohsiung.

測驗過程他們意識到此項服務需求很大，並決定試圖擴大納入更多縣市區的市場。

It was then that they realized there was actually a great need for this new service and decided to expand it to include more districts and areas.

據報導，Uber Eats即將在今(1)日中午正式對外公布，而詳細合作細節和市場消費模式也會在此時揭曉。

Local media reports that Uber is due to officially announce the new service at noon today and will also disclose more details of the cooperation with traditional markets and unveil its service model.

Uber Eats 目前在台灣18縣市提供外送服務，與超過5萬多家的商店和餐廳合作。

Uber Eats can be accessible in 18 cities and counties in Taiwan and includes more than 50 thousand businesses and restaurants.

新服務肯定能幫忙減輕民眾在疫情下的負擔，讓他們不出門也能購買到生鮮食品。

The new service will definitely be a great alternative and allows the public to order groceries from the comfort of their home.