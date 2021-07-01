Penghu Fireworks Festival canceled for the first time due to COIVD-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Penghu County Government (澎湖縣政府) announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the Penghu Fireworks Festival (澎湖花火節) for the first time in 19 years.

Other large-scale events including the Penghu Wedding Ceremony (情定澎湖灣) and the Kite Festival (風箏節) have also been discontinued.

According to the Penghu County Government, the fireworks festival was postponed back in May when the COVID-19 outbreak first started.

However, due to the severity of the outbreak, and the extension of the COVID-19 level three epidemic warning, the government has decided to discontinue the event.

The Penghu County Government also emphasized that COVID-19 prevention should be treated as a priority to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The government also reminded everyone that they can always enjoy Penghu’s beautiful landscapes and rich culture after the pandemic is over.