Elders over 75 can start vaccination in Kaohsiung: city gov’t

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Kaohsiung City government announced on Thursday that people over 75 years old can get vaccinated starting at 1 p.m.

In addition, people ages 72 to 74 can start to receive their doses on Friday.

After the most recent batch of Moderna vaccines had arrived in Kaohsiung City on Thursday morning, the local government pointed out that the mortality rate of severe cases is likely going to climb to over 25 percent.

Therefore, they recommend all elders to get vaccinations to combat the virus.

For people over 75 years old and aboriginals over 65 years old that missed prior vaccinations, vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine are available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They will also be available from July 2 to July 4 at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To get vaccinated, people must bring their National Identification Card (身分證) and their National Health Insurance card (健保卡) to the designated vaccination site.

The times and locations can also be found on a website deputy mayor Shih Che (史哲) and Research Commission (研考會) Chairman Tsai Wan-fen (蔡宛芬) helped create (https://vaccine.kcg.gov.tw).

People can also contact the district office for more information.

It was also announced by the local government that for people from ages 72 to 74 and aboriginals over 55 years old, vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine will be available from July 2 to July 4.

To be eligible for vaccination, they must bring their National Identification Card and their National Health Insurance card to the correct vaccination site at the correct time.

After the launch of the vaccination information system on Thursday, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) explained that the system is unable to make appointments, as it is likely the website will crash if too many people make appointments at once.

Instead, the system sends notices, with the proper time and vaccination site, to people who still need to vaccinate.

For those unsure about the procedures, checking the website would be the fastest solution. Chen further encouraged the elderly to vaccinate and protect their family members.