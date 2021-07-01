50 new infections reported in Taiwan, tally at 14,853

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 47 new local infections, 3 imported COVID-19 cases, and 13 deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 14,853.

The new cases reported that day include 22 men and 25 women with the youngest being under 5 years old and the oldest being over 90. They began showing symptoms between June 22 and June 30.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 20 cases, Taipei City reported 18 cases, and Taoyuan City reported 5 cases.

Kaohsiung City reported 2 cases while Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County both listed 1 case each.

Meanwhile, 13 virus-related deaths were reported today by the CECC, including 7 men and 6 women. According to the CECC, the ages of cases range between 50 and 90, and their infection symptoms developed between May 14 and June 18.

They tested positive between May 18 and June 20, and their deaths were reported between June 17 and June 30.

The CECC reported that among the 13,549 cases recorded between May 11 and June 29, 10,306 have been released from quarantine which accounts for 76.1% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Two imported cases from Indonesia and 1 from the Philippines were reported today; all three cases had submitted negative test results.

According to the CECC, cases 14926 and 14927 are two Indonesian migrant fishermen in their thirties and twenties.

Both arrived in Taiwan on June 16 and tested positive on May 29 when their quarantine period ended.

He had submitted negative test results and was placed under quarantine and tested again on arrival; his infection was confirmed today.

On the other hand, case 14941 is also a migrant fisherman and arrived in Taiwan from the Philippines on May 13.

He tested negative on May 27 when his quarantine period ended aand boarded a ship on May 29.

He was later tested again for work purposes on June 14. As one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus on June 16, he was placed in a quarantine hotel afterward.

He was subsequently tested on June 29 and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts from all three cases have been listed by the CECC so far.

As of press time, 14,853 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,175 imported cases, 13,625 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 103 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 661 people have died.