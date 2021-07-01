Additional entry and quarantine measures established starting Friday: Taiwan Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan’s Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Thursday that entry and quarantine measures for COVID-19 prevention will be strengthened starting Friday.

Passengers who have gone to high-risk countries will not only maintain previous COVID-19 prevention measures but will also have to receive another test via self-testing kits in the following 10 to 12 days.

As for passengers coming from other countries, many additional COVID-19 prevention measures have been established as well.

These passengers will be tested with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon entry to Taiwan on their 12th to 14th day here.

There will also be a 14-day quarantine period, and passengers are required to receive another test via self-testing kits in the following 10 to 12 days.

Passengers who test positive will need to go through additional testing to determine the specific variant of the coronavirus, Chen said.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) press conference, there were 47 new local cases along with 13 deaths on Thursday.

As the level three epidemic warning continues, Chen also emphasized that the CECC will enforce strict COVID-19 prevention measures and carefully monitor passengers for COVID-19 symptoms.

They will also increase testing, especially for people entering Taiwan, to control COVID-19 variants.